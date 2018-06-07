Ten people were killed and another 12 injured when the mini-bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck at Sogras Phata on the Mumbai-Agra national highway near Nashik early on Thursday, the police said.

The mishap occurred around 5.30 am near Chandwad, around 75 km from Nashik, said an official from Chandwad police station.

A tyre of the truck, which was carrying sand, had got punctured and it was parked by the road when the accident took place, the official said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a sub-district hospital.

The occupants of the mini-bus were returning to Kalyan in Thane district from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after a pilgrimage, the police said.