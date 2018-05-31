A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced 11 people of Bharat Nepali gang for murdering gangster Fareed Tanasha in 2010.

Six out of 11 people have been sentenced to life term in jail and five others have been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Tanasha was an alleged aide of gangster Chhota Rajan.

Convicts Jafar Razi Alam Khan, Mohd Sakin Khan, Ravi Prakash Singh, Pankaj Singh, Randheer Singh and Mohd Rafique Sheikh were awarded life terms.

Ravindra Varekar, Vishwanath Shetty, Dattatreya Bhakre, Rajendra Chavan, Dinesh Bhandari were sentenced to 10 years in jail.