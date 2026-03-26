14 Killed, 23 Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Andhra’s Markapuram 2

At least 14 people were killed and 23 others injured after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.

The impact of the collision caused the bus to burst into flames, trapping several passengers inside the burning vehicle and leading to heavy casualties.

Markapuram Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju confirmed the toll, stating that 14 people lost their lives in the accident, while the injured, including the bus driver, have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The bus was travelling from Jagityal in Telangana to Kaligiri in Nellore district with around 35 passengers on board when the incident occurred.

The driver of the tipper lorry also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic loss of lives. He spoke to officials and directed them to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The Chief Minister also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and asked authorities to submit a detailed report.

Rescue and relief operations were carried out at the site, while officials are working to ascertain further details of the incident.