A 14-year-old boy from Aurangabad on Wednesday killed his elder brother, who was born just an hour before him, over Rs 40.

The two brothers had a tussle for money a day before the incident as well.

The police said that the younger brother has admitted committing the crime.

The deceased on returning home in the afternoon from school had fallen asleep.

Angry over their argument the previous day, the accused took a hammer and attacked him, the police added.

The police have sent the elder brother’s body for post-mortem and said that a further probe is underway.