A 17-year-old boy from the city was found shot dead in Nala Sopara in Palghar district, police said today.

Shubam Bhumak, the victim, hailed from Ghodbandar locality in Thane and was working with a builder in Nala Sopara, Palghar police said.

Bhumak, who had rented a room with some other boys in Nala Sopara, spoke to his mother last night. However, when she called him again sometime later, there was no response.

When his mother and sister visited his room in Nala Sopara today, they found to their horror that he was lying dead, with half the body stuffed in a fridge.

He had a gunshot wound in the neck, police said, adding that his roommates were not traceable.

A case of murder was registered at Valiv police station. No arrest has been made yet.