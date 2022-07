Representative Image

Police have arrested three people for allegedly stealing several old laptops and hard disks from an electronic goods shop in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The theft took place on the intervening night of July 17-18 at the shop in Valiv area, senior police inspector Kailas Barve said.Acting on intelligence inputs and CCTV footage, the police nabbed the three accused on Tuesday, he said.