193 Opposition MPs Move Motion to Remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Alleging Electoral Bias 2

A total of 193 Opposition Members of Parliament have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the notice has been signed by 130 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 63 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

The signatories include representatives from parties that are part of the INDIA bloc, as well as members of the Aam Aadmi Party, which has supported the initiative despite no longer being formally part of the opposition alliance. Some independent MPs have also backed the move, while several others have reportedly expressed interest in joining the effort.

If taken up, this would mark the first time a motion has been introduced in Parliament seeking the removal of a Chief Election Commissioner.

Sources said the notice outlines seven charges against Kumar, including allegations of “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office”, “deliberate obstruction of investigation into electoral fraud”, and “mass disenfranchisement”.

Opposition parties have accused the CEC of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in several instances, particularly in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition has alleged that the revision exercise could result in the removal of legitimate voters and may influence electoral outcomes in favour of the ruling party at the Centre.

The development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission ahead of upcoming electoral battles.