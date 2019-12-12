At least two people were killed including a patient while four others sustained severe injuries as the slab of the Government hospital collapsed in Nagpur on Thursday evening. According to the preliminary report, the incident took place at the Department of Dermatology and Venereology of Government TB Hospital around 5.45 pm.

Reportedly, Additional Commissioner of Police BG Gaikar along with the team reached the spot and started conducting the rescue operation.

The deceased patients identified as Devnath Bagde, a resident of Saoner and Vanita Waghmare who had come to the hospital to see her sick sister who was admitted to the Hospital. Police said both the deceased persons died on the spot while others suffered serious injuries.

As per the sources, earlier resident doctors had complained about the dilapidated condition of the slab to the hospital administration.However, the authorities did not pay any heedto it. Police are investigating the matter.Further information is awaited.