Two women were injured after they were allegedly attacked by three men for opposing sexual harassment in the district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place during a wedding yesterday in Morna village under Bhopa police station, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the father of one of the victims, the two women were allegedly beaten up by the men after they opposed of sexual harassment.

Four other family members of the women were also beaten up, he alleged.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, police said.

A case was registered against the two men and the main accused was arrested in this connection, they said.