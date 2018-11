Two persons were injured Sunday when the slab of an under-construction structure collapsed on them in suburban Vikhroli, the police said.

The incident occurred around 11 AM at the construction site located opposite Utkarsh Bal Mandir School in Vikhroli (East).

The workers, identified as Amirul Hassan (23) and Ashok Ghode (60), sustained head injuries in the incident, a police official said.

They were rushed to the hospital, he said, adding that their condition is stable.