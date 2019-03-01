Twenty employees of Beed District Civil Hospital in Maharashtra have been dismissed from service for submitting fake certificates of being the offspring of freedom fighters in order to get jobs under the reserved category, an official said on Friday.

The dismissed employees also include women, the official added.

The government’s dismissal order came after the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) gave its ruling last year, in which it confirmed that the certificates submitted by these 20 employees were bogus.

“Twenty employees- seventeen class IV and three class III- were dismissed from service with effect from today (March 1). The government issued their dismissal order on Thursday,” district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said.

In 2004, these employees had produced bogus certificates of being sons or daughters of freedom fighters in order to get a job in Beed district hospital, he said.