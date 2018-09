Two convicted for twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2007 by the court, three acquitted, sentencing on Monday.

Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary have been convicted.

Judgement on one more accused to be pronounced on Monday. All five accused are lodged in Charlapalli Jail and two people are absconding.

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.