BJP chief Amit Shah would visit Hyderabad on June 22 to review the party’s preparations for the general elections next year, Telangana BJP president K Laxman said here today.

Shah’s visit is part of plans to win more number of seats from states, including Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala and others, he said.

The Legislative assembly elections in Telangana are to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Shah would look at preparations for the assembly polls also.

During his one-day visit, Shah would meet in charges of clusters of Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and other party leaders, Laxman said.

Telangana is one of the focus states for BJP where it wants to increase its strength.

It has five MLAs and an MP from Telangana at present.