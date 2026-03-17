204 Veterans, Former Officials Demand Rahul Gandhi's Apology Over 'Unbecoming' Parliament Protest 2

A group of 204 retired armed forces personnel, former civil servants, diplomats and legal professionals on Tuesday demanded that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, apologise to the nation for his conduct during a protest within the Parliament premises, calling it a violation of decorum and institutional dignity.

In an open letter, the signatories alleged that Gandhi’s actions during a protest on March 12 inside the Parliament House complex amounted to a “deliberate defiance” of the Speaker’s directives and reflected a disregard for parliamentary authority.

“Despite explicit instructions from the Speaker prohibiting demonstrations within Parliament premises, the Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, chose to ignore these directions,” the letter stated.

The group said such conduct undermines established parliamentary norms and places “political theatrics” above the dignity of a constitutional institution. They urged Gandhi to apologise and introspect, stating that preserving the sanctity and authority of Parliament is essential.

The signatories also criticised the manner in which the protest was carried out, alleging that Gandhi and several MPs were seen sitting on the steps of Parliament and engaging in activities that were “wholly unbecoming” of elected representatives.

“Parliament is the temple of democracy, and its dignity must be maintained at all times—not only inside the chambers but across the entire premises, including corridors, staircases and lobbies,” the statement said.

The letter further claimed that repeated such actions risk lowering the quality of public discourse and eroding faith in democratic institutions.

“Such behaviour suggests a pattern driven more by personal political expression than respect for democratic processes,” the signatories added.

The initiative was coordinated by former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid and includes signatures from 116 retired armed forces officers and 84 former bureaucrats, among them four former ambassadors and four senior advocates.

Expressing concern over disruptions and the loss of valuable parliamentary time, the group said such protests weaken the functioning of the legislature and harm the country’s democratic image.

They also described the conduct as particularly concerning given the responsibility attached to the office of the Leader of Opposition, urging greater accountability from those holding constitutional positions.