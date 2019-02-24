Four people were killed and one person received injuries when a speeding truck hit their car in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The mishap took place at Pali village around 10 am when the victims, in the age group of 22 to 30 years, we’re going to attend a marriage function, he said.

The driver of the speeding truck, which was coming from Manjarsumba village, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit the car coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Two of the car occupants died on the spot while the other two succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, the official said.

The injured person was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pali village and was reported to be out of danger, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident, the official said, adding that an offence under relevant sections was registered against him at Beed rural police station.