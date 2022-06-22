Representative ; image

A 23- Year old commensal sex working women allegedly attacked by four people over a monetary dispute in Maharashtra police said on Wednesday.

As per police complain registered by victim the incident took place in Bhiwandi of Thane district on Sunday and case registered against a couple and two other person on Tuesday as per official from Bhiwandi police said.

Accuse dragged victim from her home by pulling her hair and than beat her up, Victim register in complain.

The Accuse also manhandled her fellow worker who came to rescue her, the official said. The police registered case against four accused under relevant provisions, he added. Till now no arrest was made.