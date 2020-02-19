On Tuesday, the city police caught four teachers and a clerk red hand for helping students cheat on the very first day of the HSC examination in Aurangabad. The incident took place at Shri Gajanan Junior College of Shivneri Colony in Ranjangaon Shenpunji.

According to a report by a leading newspaper, the arrested teachers were caught during the examination from a separate hall by police constable Vilas Dhanwte. After the incident, special police officer Sanjay Nomone reached the college at around 1 pm only to find the suspects busy solving the question paper.

The accused who have been identified are Ratnananda Kadam (centre head), Kalyan Ragunath Kulkarni (40), Sharanappa Sadhu Rakshadkar (48), Prashant Goraksh Markad (35) (teachers) Lalesh Hilal Mahajan (37) and clerk Akshay Prakash Aarke (26).

Madhukar Sawant, senior inspector of MIDC Waluj said, “On February 18, the HSC students took the English exam. Our constable caught the suspects while they were writing answers on chits.”

The constable said that the exam was scheduled at 11 am to 2 pm and he caught them at around 1 pm. Soon after the report was passed to the education department and a team of officials immediately rushed to the junior college. Later a panchanama was carried out by police in the presence of education department officials including the deputy education officer Priyarani Patil.

Police have registered an offence against the arrested people under relevant Sections of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at Universities, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982.