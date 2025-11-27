44 Dead, 279 Missing in Hong Kong's Worst High-Rise Fire; Three Construction Executives Arrested 2

At least 44 people were killed and 279 remain missing after a devastating fire swept through multiple high-rise towers in Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court, in what is being described as the worst fire in the city’s history, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

The Hong Kong Police Force confirmed that three men — two company directors and a project consultant aged between 52 and 68 — have been arrested for suspected manslaughter. The arrested men are executives of a construction firm responsible for installing materials now believed to have accelerated the blaze.

Preliminary investigations revealed that protective nets, waterproof canvas, and plastic coverings used on the buildings did not meet fireproof standards. Police also found that polyurethane foam, a highly flammable substance, had been used to seal windows in elevator lobbies, which may have caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee said the fire has left 45 others injured, while hundreds remain unaccounted for. Authorities have launched a large-scale search and rescue operation, with emergency teams working round the clock to locate survivors.

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his condolences late Wednesday, expressing grief over the tragic incident. He directed the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government to support local authorities in rescue operations, medical care, and aid for the victims’ families, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Xi also instructed officials to conduct a thorough safety review to prevent future tragedies, emphasizing that “every possible effort” must be made to extinguish the fire, rescue those missing, and comfort affected families.

The Wang Fuk Court fire marks a dark chapter in Hong Kong’s urban safety record, with residents demanding stronger enforcement of building safety regulations and accountability for lapses that led to the catastrophic loss of life.