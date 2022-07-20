Image: Agencies

Assam police on Tuesday night seized 472 kg of cannabis (ganja) worth Rs 47 lakh from a truck in the state’s Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

The police also arrested the truck driver and registered a case against him.

According to the police, the officers received secret information based on which a team of police officers of the Churaibari watch post intercepted a truck, after a search around 472 kg of ganja was recovered.

Later the driver was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The truck was coming from the Tripura side. During checking, our team recovered 472 kg of ganja from the truck. We apprehend the truck driver identified as Sajala Debbarman.

We have registered a case under NDPS Act,” Niranjan Das, In-charge of the Churaibari police watch post said. The police officer also informed that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 47 lakh.