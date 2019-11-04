At least five people lost their lives and 30 injured in a major accident took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Bhor Ghat on Monday morning.

According to the report, the accident took place in early morning at 5 am. The bus was heading towards Mumbai when the driver lost control of the vehicle after which the accident occurred. Reportedly, the bus went steep down by some 30 to 40 feet. There were more than 50 passengers on the bus including the bus driver and two helpers.

The deceased passengers have been identified as Sachin Thorat (3), Sneha Janardhan Patil (15), Janardhan Patil (45), Sanjay Shivaji Rakshe (50) and Pramila Ramachandra Mohite (50) .

As per the report, the vehicle crashed near a gorge but did not fall inside. The injured people have been rushed to MGM Kamote hospital, and Lokmanya hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. The officers are investigating the matter, further details are awaited.