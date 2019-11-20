Police have arrested six Nigerians from Nalasopara area, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Tuesday.

According to police they got a tip that the Nigerian and Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the Vasai area and following which they form a team and held the accused persons.

As per the police report, they have arrested 6 Nigerian citizens out of which, five did not have any valid documents related to their entry in India. While the sixth, one was held for staying on a visa which had expired more than a year ago. Currently police are investigating the matter further investigation is underway.