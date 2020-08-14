One of the biggest celebrations of Democracy and Independence will have a low-key affair in the city. Many cooperative housing societies have called off the celebration to maintain social distancing and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale of national flag has come down from shops to signals of Mumbai.

Government has also issued detailed guidelines regarding the celebration of Independence Day on 15th August amidst COVID-19.

In a letter was written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed that the Independence Day celebrations should be held in a way befitting the occasion.

However, in its clear direction to the States, District and Panchayat authorities, MHA has instructed not to allow large congregations keeping in mind mandatory physical distancing norms. It said digital technology should be used to maximize people’s participation.

Government has also urged the State and District authorities to maximize the outreach of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign and present programs and activities based on the theme of self-reliance.

Those government and private sectors organizing the event should call minimum attendees. Health and security personnel should be deployed at entry points to the main venue and thermal scanning should be carried out. Proper facilities for handwashing with hand wash liquid and alcohol-based sanitizers should be in place at the entrances.

The administration has decided to involve the public of the city by urging them to wave the tricolor from their balconies or premises of their houses but no public gathering. This year the celebrations will not have spectators, sweet distribution.