81,000 people yet to take the second dose of Covaxin

As per the list prepared by the BMC, a total of 3.7 lakh people is yet to take the second Covishield shot and for over 81,000 a second shot of the Covaxin is pending. BMC is creating a database of citizens who have missed out on their second dose and instructing the 24 ward war rooms to reach out to them and complete their vaccination.

Each ward assignee will make calls to an average of 15,000-second dose beneficiaries of Covishield and 3,000 of Covaxin from across the city and not just stick to those from a particular ward. Instead of sticking to its earlier plan of calling the beneficiaries who are yet to take their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as per their registered addresses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has divided the work equally among the 24 administrative wards.

Each ward war room will now make calls to an average of 15,000-second dose beneficiaries of Covishield and 3,000 of Covaxin from across the city and not just stick to those from a particular ward. Civic officials said that this would ensure fair distribution of work.

Scores of citizens have missed out on their second dose either because of lapse in dates, change of address or have simply forgotten about it. The ward war rooms have been tasked to call them up and encourage them to get their required shots. They will also explain the benefits and importance of being fully vaccinated and inform the beneficiaries about the nearest available vaccination centre.

BMC officials said, “lakhs of citizens have yet to take their second dose. We are classifying them and trying to reassure them to take it. We have a list of all the vaccination centres and the ward war rooms can easily guide them with the necessary information as per their addresses.”

In the meantime, the BMC is yet to complete its target of vaccinating the city’s adult population with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. It had earlier set a deadline of early October for the same. And to the dismay of those who were willing to get their doses during the next three days, the BMC has shut its centres and will open them again on Monday.