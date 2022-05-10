Purshottam Singh Gandhok killed his ailing wife and down-syndrome daughter on February 6 out of irritation as he had to take care of them. After the murder, he landed in Arthur Road jail. After spending some time there, his health is improving. Meghwadi police on Friday submitted the 155-page charge sheet before the Andheri Magistrate court, which revealed that Gandhok had been doing all house chores and also taking care of the two victims alone for 20 long years. Gandhok also wanted to end his life on the same day but failed.

When Gandhok was arrested, he could not walk properly and was very weak, but now he can walk properly and even talk with his inmates. Police gave him food on time and cared for him. They also interrogated him in custody but didn’t find any other reason behind the murders. After his police custody ended, they sent him to Arthur Road Jail, where his health improved further.

Gandhok was frustrated with his bedridden wife and mentally challenged daughter. He took care of them for 20 long years all alone, but at this age, his body was giving it up. He could not stand on his own and worried about their future. Circumstantial challenges forced him to kill both of them. Police also recovered a knife which he used to kill his wife and daughter from his residence. The bloodstains on the knife matched the deceased’s blood.

The charge sheet added, “In the investigation, police also found out that Gandhok didn’t want to trouble his other daughter. After killing his wife and daughter, he called his older daughter at home but didn’t open the door and called the police.