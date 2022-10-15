Representative Image

A civilian succumbed to his injuries after terrorists opened fire at Chowdari Gund in Shopian on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit. The injured was shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead.

“Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed,” the Jammu Kashmir police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search was in progress, the police further said.

Most details are awaited.