Representative Image

In Maharashtra’s city at Rabodi area in Thane on Tuesday a portion of the house has been collapsed in which no one was injured or any casualties were reported as per the officials who reported the incident.

In a report quoted to PTI by Avinash Sawant who is the Chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said “The incident took place at the Rehmat Nagar locality of Rabodi in the afternoon”.

“Local fireman and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and provided assistance after a portion of the single-story structure collapsed” as mentioned to PTI. He also stated, “ Occupants of the house were evacuated and shifted to a safer accommodation”.

In Thane, the city has received 99.77 mm of rain in 24 hours which ended at 8:30 in the morning and the total rainfall was 987.94 mm. The region received 1271.96 mm at the same in the last season as per the officials mentioned in the PTI report.