The crime branch of Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old tailor for allegedly killing a man over a financial dispute. The incident had taken place in the early hours of Monday.

Vikas Maheskar (35) was found lying in a pool of blood in the Byculla area of central Mumbai and declared dead before admission at the civic-run Nair hospital, said a police official.

Police examined CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on Bittukumar Sadhu Sah (23), a tailor by profession, who was arrested from Pais Street in Byculla.

During interrogation, Sah allegedly told police that he stabbed Maheskar during an altercation over money.