Law says innocent till proven guilty but it seems the media is above the law these days. The news channels like “Times Now” and “Republic TV” have already decided the offender all though the investigating agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are yet to draw conclusions. Definition of law has been changed by the TRP starving media channels and our legal system is watching it all as voiceless bystanders. People have failed to understand the plight of family; it’s very easy to hold a high moral position when you don’t face the situation. Imagine yourself being handled by police officials when you have done no wrong. Similar is Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty’s state of mind when the whole media and different investigating agencies are after him and his family by pronouncing his children guilty without any trial. God save this country from corrupt politicians and sold out media houses. No drugs have been found on Showik Chakraborty yet and the NCB’s case so far has hinged on the discovery of 59 grams of curated marijuana from two men identified as Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora and the links they allegedly had with those close to Sushant Singh. Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement condemning the arrest of his 24-year-old son Showik Chakraborty. He spoke his heart out and requested people to wait, but we all are in a hurry to punish them. We have become judas of the judiciary.

I am part of this very own Indian media as an accredited journalist of Maharashtra and follow this case very closely, I myself feel scared as to how safe am I being a woman of this country. Look at the way they are dealing with Rhea. In 2020, look at the mindset people possess. All of it that was hidden is out. Just read what all they have written about her on social media, watch the news that is twisted every day, look at that madness and mobbing by reporters. She is just an ordinary girl, who loved one mentally ill guy. The guy who committed suicide for his own reasons, and some believe he was murdered; finally the case is hardcovered to the CBI. Instead of waiting for the CBI verdict, the social media and TV trials are intensified. Don’t you think, she deserves to present her side, which is her legal right. Just because she was silent about all the theories and assumptions people created; we are seeing it every day. Please Mind it, she has NOT been proven guilty. I am not sure who is involved exactly but, false accusation is as much a big crime as actual indictment. What if she isn’t found guilty? People were screaming CBI investigation for the case, now they got it and they are still screaming? Why can’t they wait? Let the authorities do their work and present a report. Same people who were screaming about mental health are now mutilating someone else’s mental health? This is just sick.

After a long wait and silence Rhea gave interviews to a few channels and after that people are asking why she isn’t going to Republic TV for an interview. Why don’t you ask Arnab Goswami to call her? That guy spoke in a different manner to Kangana and Ankita and in a completely different manner to Sidharth Pithani. Even, Pithani hasn’t been found guilty till now. Who is Arnab Goswami to do biased reporting and declare someone guilty? He can’t be intimidating to the one he doesn’t approve while being careful talking to the ones he approves. His kind of reporting as journalism is a shame. When his approach is completely biased why should one expect Rhea to talk to him? He has already taken a supari (contract) to prove her guilty, then there is no point in going to his TV Channel and offer him sadistic pleasures.

Rhea should have been given a platform by the media to speak long back, an equal platform as Kangana was given (who never met Sushant) and Ankita was given (who hadn’t met him since the last four years and dumped him long back). Rhea, in fact, was the one who was close to Sushant. These Tv channels should have the guts to call Sushant’s sister who was with him in his final days and bombard her with questions for his death. Why weren’t people he actually was in contact with interviewed first? Honestly and how come no one is questioning Sushant’s sister who has been active on all social media sites since the incident happened. I guess the way people grieve is personal and different. Some might stay away from social media while some might post every single thing on it! She has been deleting a couple of old posts too. The way they started the investigation was good but they didn’t know where to stop. Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande are going on giving clarifications with proof about every single thing. What’s the hurry to take to social media? why can’t they wait and let the actual authorities do their work? And why Sushant’s sister totally refusing to listen to Rhea’s side? They are just being over smart now.

Two sides should be presented and heard. Here only one side dominated right from the beginning. Plus, the overnight forensic experts are going on scrutinizing each and every photo, judging each and every sentence and literally even the air I guess that is present in the photos. This is utterly disgraceful. A very strict action must be taken against media trial so that people are just set right. One solid example of the consequences of harmful media trials is very much needed. People are rightly pointing out ‘Even Kasab hadn’t received this much hatred’. First it was suicide due to nepotism, then it was money laundering and now its drug racket, don’t know what would be the next. Let the Law, CBI and Court do their job! Media’s stance to predict things in a decisive manner is against ethos since all people have equal right to live their life with dignity (Article -21 of the Indian Constitution). Hunt should be for the actual culprits; innocent people should not be hurt. I am not saying that Rhea is innocent (she may be or not), we will come to know after the investigation is over. For now please spare her.