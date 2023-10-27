A viral video shows a chaotic scene in the Delhi metro, passengers band together to protect an elderly man

The ongoing saga in the Delhi metro and passenger antics appear to have no end in sight, with incidents becoming increasingly diverse over time.

The internet is flooded with content that raises questions about the role of the metro in the lives of Delhi residents, ranging from couples engaging in unusual displays of affection to individuals showcasing their dance skills.

Adding to this trend, a recent video went viral on social media, exemplifying what many refer to as ‘typical Delhi metro behavior.’

The video, shared by X user “Ghar Ke Kalesh,” depicted two men engaged in a heated argument over limited standing space.

Kalesh inside Delhi metro over Push and shove (Uncle dusre bande ke Legs pe Chhad gaye) pic.twitter.com/WlbDW0oK3N — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 23, 2023

While the exact date and cause of the altercation were not confirmed, the video suggested that it began when one of the men inadvertently stepped on another.

In this unconfirmed video, one man is seen confronting an elderly passenger and even throwing punches.

Other commuters quickly stepped in to protect the senior citizen, pushing the aggressor away and standing firm in defense of the elderly passenger.

As the video played, fellow passengers rallied in support of the elderly man and took action to address the younger aggressor’s actions.