On Wednesday, the Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis over his bangles remark and asked him to apologies.

Aaditya took to twitter and wrote, “Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CM.”

Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CMhttps://t.co/oMxPFWgdMS — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 26, 2020

Talking about Devendra Fadnavis remark, on Tuesday while addressing protestors at Azad Maidan where BJP launched a protest against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women. Fadnavis had targeted Shiv Sena’s silence over the recent controversial statement made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan during the protest rally in Karnataka.

On that Fadnavis hits out on Shiv Sena and said, “Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power.”

In the rally, Pathan had said, “They tell us that we have kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together.”