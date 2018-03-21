Aaditya Thackeray flays Fadnavis over Mumbai nature park

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the BJP-led Maharashtra government over its decision to hand over 41 acres of Mahim Nature Park in Mumbai to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for Dharavi’s redevelopment plan.

“Nobody has the right to destroy forest,” Thackeray said after visiting the Park.

“If the MMRDA cannot maintain the park, it can be handed over to the BMC. This green space belongs to Mumbai, and can’t be at the mercy of planners, who don’t understand Mumbai,” he said.

“Such a shame. I only want to know from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis if he knew about the handover plan. If he did, why did he not object to such rampant hacking of nature? If he did not, how is the SRA and MMRDA running without his guidance,” Thackeray said.

“This area was a dumping ground and was converted later to nature park. Now the state government wants to give it to the builders,” he said.