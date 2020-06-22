Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that he has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, opposing the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. In a series of tweets, Thackeray said, “I have written to the Union Minister for @moefcc Prakash Javadekar ji on the issue of the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba- Andhari Tiger Reserve, opposing the auction. We cannot have such destruction of our wildlife corridors.”

Back then, a almost a decade ago, the then Minister @Jairam_Ramesh ji had stopped this destruction. He had got the area surveyed and reports suggest that the mine site is not suitable at all. I urge union minister @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar ji to protect this area again. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 22, 2020

“Twice before, once in 1999 and then around 2011, the auction has been scrapped after evaluation. Then why once again must we waste time and energy over a futile process when we know that it will destroy the wildlife corridor of Tadoba and Andhari?” he said in another tweet. “Back then, an almost a decade ago, the then Minister @Jairam_Ramesh ji had stopped this destruction. He had got the area surveyed and reports suggest that the mine site is not suitable at all. I urge union minister @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar ji to protect this area again,” he added in another tweet.