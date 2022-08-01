Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday alleged that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s controversial statement that had hurt the feelings of the Marathi manoos.

Governor had recently remarked that Mumbai would not remain the financial capital if people from Gujarat and Rajasthan were taken out of the state. The remark had caused a political storm and drew criticism.