Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salien’s death mystery yet to get resolved, a TV actor and model Samir Sharma was found dead last night at his Mumbai home.

The 44-year-old actor – seen in Balaji Telefilms’ popular TV shows “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki” – was found hanging in the kitchen of his Malad flat, police said, adding that they suspect he killed himself.

A security guard who alerted other members of the apartment complex found his body. The actor was living on rent at the Malad home.

A case of accidental death has been registered. “We have not found any evidence that suggests he may have been killed. Also, no suicide note has been found at the house so far. We are still investigating the case,” an officer said. The body has been sent for autopsy. Samir Sharma – a familiar face on the small screen – was also seen in the 2009 Bollywood movie – “Hasee Toh Phasee”. He acted in several TV shows- “Dil Kya Chahta Hai”, “Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi” and “Left Right Left”.

In the year 2020 there are several suicidal deaths in the Bollywood industry, some turned in to ugly political plat and some just got no mention.