Adhikari Factor Dominates Bengal Poll Battle in Tamluk-Kanthi as BJP, TMC Clash 2

The influence of the Adhikari family has emerged as a decisive factor in three key assembly constituencies of West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gear up for a fierce electoral battle.

Once a dominant anti-Left force and later a pillar of the TMC, the Adhikari family—led by former Union minister Sisir Adhikari and including Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, along with Dibyendu and Soumendu—has now aligned with the BJP, significantly altering the political landscape in the region.

The constituencies of Tamluk, Kanthi (Uttar), and Kanthi (Dakshin), which witnessed closely contested elections in 2021, are again in focus due to shifting political loyalties and the enduring grassroots influence of the family.

Tamluk, in particular, has become a crucial swing seat after a razor-thin margin of just 793 votes decided the contest in the last assembly polls, with the TMC narrowly defeating the BJP. The constituency continues to reflect a bipolar contest, although the presence of Left and Congress candidates could impact vote division.

Kanthi subdivision remains the epicentre of the Adhikari family’s political network, where their long-standing local influence continues to shape voter behaviour. In Kanthi Uttar, the BJP secured victory in 2021 and has retained its candidate, while the TMC is attempting to regain lost ground by reorganising its cadre base.

Kanthi Dakshin, historically considered the family’s stronghold, also presents a tightly contested scenario. The BJP aims to retain its advantage, while the TMC is pushing for a comeback through renewed grassroots efforts.

At the centre of this political churn is Suvendu Adhikari, whose shift from being a key aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the BJP’s principal face in Bengal has had far-reaching electoral consequences. His transition effectively transferred a well-established political network to the BJP, strengthening its position in the district.

As both parties intensify their campaigns, Purba Medinipur once again emerges as a politically crucial district that could influence the broader electoral outcome. While the BJP seeks to consolidate its gains with the backing of the Adhikari network, the TMC is working to rebuild its organisational strength and reclaim lost ground.

The Left and Congress, though not central to the main contest, could still play a significant role by influencing vote shares in closely fought constituencies. Voting for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.