As part of the BJP’s ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ outreach programme Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met eminent persons here today and also visited various temples.

Adityanath completed the ‘Panchkroshi Yatra’ visiting several temples falling on the 25-km route.

The chief minister, who arrived here yesterday, met district officials at the circuit house asking about the pace of ongoing development projects in the temple town, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

The UP chief minister met eminent persons of the city and also went to the Banaras Hindu University this morning,where he met professors including astrologer Chandramauli Upadhaya and retired senior Professor Saroj Churamani and sought their support for the BJP.

He also went to Gharwa Ghat and met the ‘sadhus’ at the ashram there.

Adityanath was accompanied by state ministers Neelkanth Tiwari, Anil Rajbhar, local MLA Ravindra Jaiswal and others.