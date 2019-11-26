Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after NCP leader Ajit Pawar quit Deputy Chief Minister post, on Tuesday. While addressing the media in the Press Conference Fadnavis said, “After this, I’ll go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them all the best whoever will form the govt. But that will be a very unstable government as there is a huge difference of opinions.” The BJP will not form the government as the party does not have the numbers to form the government.

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis submits his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari #Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/0oGLYJ7qrN — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Ajit Pawar resigned few hours after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

He further continued stating, “In elections, the clear majority was given to ‘Mahayuti’ and BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested the election with Shiv Sena, however, this mandate was for BJP because the party won 70 percent seats out of all seats we contested.”

According to the sources, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray may take oath as a Chief Minister of Maharashtra. NCP leader Jayant Patil and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat may be sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on November 23 around 8 am have taken the oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Later on, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.