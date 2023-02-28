After IIT Bombay student’s suicide, ex-MP Mungekar demands SIT probe; announces a protest

Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, a former Rajya Sabha MP, will lead a “Dharna Andolan” with various organizations on Saturday, March 4, at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, demanding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigate the alleged suicide of an IIT-B Dalit student, Darshan Solanki.

The various social and educational organizations will participate in the “Dharna Andolan” to demand an impartial inquiry to find out the truth.

Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old student of BTech at IIT-Bombay, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of the hostel on February 5.

The Powai police filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Though Darshan’s parents suspect foul play and claim that he was subjected to caste discrimination. “Darshan had complained about caste discrimination, but no one listened,” Darshan’s father, Ramesh Solanki, claimed.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay issued a statement and strongly refuted the news reports of caste discrimination. Also, the director of IIT-Bombay formed an internal committee to investigate the case.

Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar refused the committee’s recommendations and demanded that the case be investigated by the SIT. He told us that “the director of IIT-B formed an internal committee consisting of staff members and students to intrude on some members of a backward community.” “But we are not happy with the decision because the internal committee has no meaning.” “We want a proper investigation by the SIT.”

“Heavy base cast discrimination is suspected. The main reason was that they did a postmortem on Darshan before his parents reached Mumbai. They did not inform his parents that he had died. “In all these things, they are creating a suspicious atmosphere,” he further said.