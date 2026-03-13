After Major Blaze, Thane Factories Ordered to Submit Fire Safety Audit Reports Within a Week 2

Factories operating in the Ambernath industrial belt of Maharashtra’s Thane district have been directed to submit fire and safety audit reports within eight days following a major fire at a chemical unit earlier this week, officials said on Friday.

The directive was issued by Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant after a massive blaze broke out at Shree Ganesh Chemical Company located in the Anandnagar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Monday.

Samant visited the accident site on Wednesday and reviewed the safety measures in place at industrial units in the region. During the inspection, he instructed officials to ensure that factories under their jurisdiction strictly comply with fire and safety norms.

“The officials must have comprehensive information about the companies operating in their jurisdiction, particularly regarding their safety systems and fire prevention measures. This information should also be available to public representatives,” Samant said while addressing officials.

The minister also warned of strict action if investigations reveal that any industrial unit deliberately triggered a fire to claim insurance benefits.

“It is our primary responsibility to protect the human settlements located near industrial estates. The safety of citizens cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he added.

Officials said the MIDC administration has been instructed to ensure that all factories in the Ambernath industrial area submit their fire and safety audit reports within the stipulated time.

The move is aimed at strengthening industrial safety compliance and preventing future fire incidents in one of the region’s major manufacturing hubs.