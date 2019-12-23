A 30-year-old man has been arrested for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in Bhiwandi. According to Bhoiwada police, passersby upon noticing the body of a girl, informed about the same to the police and her relatives. The accused has been identified as Bharat Kumar Kori who shared a room with other labourers at Karivali village in Bhiwandi.

Police said that the incident took place on Saturday night when the girl was playing outside her house. At that time, her neighbor lured the girl with an ice cream and took her to an isolated place where he raped her and then stoned her to death.

Senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station K A Karpe said, the family member of the girl informed the police at 2 am on Saturday when they noticed that she was missing from around 9 pm when they failed to find her.

Initially, the police registered a case of kidnapping. However, on Sunday when the locals of the area found the girl’s body in the bushes which is around 50 to 60 meters away from her house, they informed the police. After that, on suspicion, the police arrested Kori who later confessed to the crime. Police said that the postmortem report confirmed that the girl was raped before her murder.

“He was afraid that the girl might give his name away as he knew the family well,” Karpe added. The police have booked the accused for rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.