Monday, December 6, 2021
Afternoon Voice condemns the attack on senior journalist Girish Kuber

Dr Vaidehi Taman

girish kuber, loksatta, marathi sahitya sammelan, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammela, sambhaji brigade, ink, kuberOver the controversial writing of his recent book, Sambhaji Brigade members threw black ink on senior journalist Girish Kuber. We believe that physical conflict must not be a part of any civilized battle of ideas which must find expression through persuasion, reasoned arguments, and decent debate. Afternoon Voice strongly condemns this attack.

However, an unequivocal condemnation of the unruly act must not deter one from steadfastly taking an issue with the book’s content and intent. We note that there is a reasonable critique of the interpretation and presentation of the history of Maharashtra offered by Mr Kuber. The book has been called out for its glaring errors of commission and omissions. It arguably treads the slippery slope of writing an exclusionary and distorted version of history, which ultimately proves counterproductive to nurture a society conducive to democratic and reasoned debate.

Acknowledgement that the historical figure of Sambhaji Maharaj has been subjected to distorted perceptions to extend a particular cultural agenda is not antithetical to a firm opposition to the means adopted to counter such distortions.

 

Dr Vaidehi an Accredited Journalist from Maharashtra is bestowed with Honourary Doctorate in Journalism, Investigative Journalist, Editor, Ethical Hacker, Philanthropist, and Author. She is Editor-in-Chief of Newsmakers Broadcasting and Communications Pvt. Ltd. for 14 years, which features an English daily tabloid – Afternoon Voice, a Marathi web portal – Mumbai Manoos, monthly magazine Beyond The News (international). She is also an EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Security Analyst and is also a Licensed Penetration Tester which caters to her freelance jobs.

