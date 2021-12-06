Afternoon Voice condemns the attack on senior journalist Girish Kuber

Over the controversial writing of his recent book, Sambhaji Brigade members threw black ink on senior journalist Girish Kuber. We believe that physical conflict must not be a part of any civilized battle of ideas which must find expression through persuasion, reasoned arguments, and decent debate. Afternoon Voice strongly condemns this attack.

However, an unequivocal condemnation of the unruly act must not deter one from steadfastly taking an issue with the book’s content and intent. We note that there is a reasonable critique of the interpretation and presentation of the history of Maharashtra offered by Mr Kuber. The book has been called out for its glaring errors of commission and omissions. It arguably treads the slippery slope of writing an exclusionary and distorted version of history, which ultimately proves counterproductive to nurture a society conducive to democratic and reasoned debate.

Acknowledgement that the historical figure of Sambhaji Maharaj has been subjected to distorted perceptions to extend a particular cultural agenda is not antithetical to a firm opposition to the means adopted to counter such distortions.