The makers of ‘Kalank’ have successfully kept the audience on their toes by unveiling back-to-back character posters and the teaser of the upcoming film. And if that was not enough, Alia Bhatt just shared a still and teaser video of the first song titled ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ from the period drama, which comes out tomorrow!

The ‘Raazi’ actor took to her Instagram account to reveal how the song gave her many sleepless nights.

“A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me. Meanwhile watch this space for more,” she wrote alongside a picture of her from the song.

The picture shows Alia dressed in a white lehenga with a dupatta over her head. The snap is framed with beautiful bright yellow curtains and she is surrounded by men in vaanar sena costumes.

Alia is said to have performed Kathak for the upcoming song from the film.

The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film.

Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17 this year.