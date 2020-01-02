Alibaug-Virar multimodal corridor to take off soon

The year 2020 has begun with a double challenge of survival for the common man. While people are still trying to work out their budgets around the rising prices of onion, fuel (petrol and diesel), there has been an increase in the prices of LPG and also for the Indian railways. Meanwhile, the good news is that the much talked Alibaug-Virar multimodal corridor work will start this month. Incidently the project was announced in 2014, but it was lying in the back-burner. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced that it will be commencing the project worth ₹12,975-crore. The Virar-Alibaug corridor with a eight-lane stretch will have separate lanes for metro and bus rapid transit system. This project will ease the woes of Mumbaikars who have to undertake long journey for reaching their destinations. According to MMRDA officials, the stretch will have 20 flyovers, 15 interchanges and 45 underpasses. In the first phase, the work will start on the 23-km stretch between Navghar and Anjur which is just the first part of this phase. The project is expected to provide accessibility to Navi Mumbai International airport, Mumbai Trans Harbour link and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Coming back to the first phase, it will include the entire stretch between Virar and Balavali which includes 104 villages. The first phase of the project is 79-km stretch between Virar and Balavali, which is estimated to cost Rs 9,326 crore. The second stretch from Balavali to Alibaug is 47kms that will be undertaken at a later stage.

The project will reduce travelling time between Virar and Alibaug by 50 per cent as a result of which job opportunities will be created in Virar, Bhiwandi, Panvel, Taloja, Uran, Kalyan and Dombivali. MMRDA is in the process of acquiring more than 1,000 hectares of land there. It is expected that once this project is completed, it will decongest the traffic on this route phenomenally. In addition to this, MMRDA has said that it will complete 40 per cent of civil works for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) in 2020. The Authority has also made some interesting announcement regarding the ongoing Metro projects. They will have at least two operational lines in 2020. The authorities have commissioned Metro Line-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro Line-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East).

Work on the much talked about Alibaug-Virar multimodal corridor will take off from the middle of 2020. The MMRDA has announced that they will be starting the work on phase one by this time frame.