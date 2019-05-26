Dissatisfied Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba has stated that she would leave the party next year. In a tweet posted by Alka she mentioned, “My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you.”

Lamba has been at loggerheads with the party for sometime now. She had asked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to be accountable in the aftermath of the party’s defeat in Lok Sabha election. Subsequently, she was removed from the official whatsapp group of the party. AAP had lost all the seven seats in Delhi.

Lamba shared screenshots on twitter where it was mentioned that she was removed by AAP’s North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey from the group. Criticising Kejriwal Lamba asked why she is being held responsible for the party’s poor performance in Delhi.

She stated, “I have always been telling the party what you (Kejriwal) are telling them now. Sometimes I am added to the group and sometimes removed. It would have been better if a meeting was held to introspect, to discuss the failures and move ahead.”