People of Maharashtra and Haryana are eagerly waiting for results of state assembly polls. The counting of votes will begin at 8 pm on Thursday in both states. The Election Commission of India has made all necessary arrangements for this and security forces are deployed on counting centres. Voting in both states concluded on Monday evening. After the end of polling, exit polls predicted that the BJP-Sena alliance will gain a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections. In Haryana, a landslide victory for the BJP has been predicted.

When our correspondent Nikhil Sagare spoke to BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua he said, “BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is going to win more than 220 seats. They will win more seats than predicted by exit polls. Elections have been fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. He will retain Chief Minister’s post.”

Prior to exit polls, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that there will be a change of guard in Maharashtra after the assembly elections. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena camp is seen exalted with exit polls while silence prevails in the camp of Congress-NCP. But they appeared to decline the exit poll results. Meanwhile gossips and whispers are going on across the state regarding election results. People are not only discussing about expected winners but also margin of loss and reasons of defeat of their nearest rivals. Amid all these gossips and whispers, all eyes are on assembly poll results which will be declared on Thursday.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan said, “NCP and Congress will win more than 100 seats. NCP will win around 65 to 70 seats. EVM glitches were reported in Satara. Steps must be taken to address this issue.”

It is remarkable that this time, in Maharashtra, two alliances are in fight the BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand, and the Congress-NCP on the other. As per exit polls, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is going to retain power again. The picture looks grim for the Congress-NCP combine. Small parties in the state have allied themselves with the two alliances. Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana are with ruling alliance while the Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, People’s Republican Party and the Samajwadi Party are with Congress-NCP.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Congress and NCP will win respectable number of seats. Exit polls are not accurate. People want change.”

In Maharashtra, total 3237 candidates contested elections for the 288 seats of state assembly. Amid 60.25 per cent voter turnout, all exit polls predicted two-third to three-fourth majority for ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. In 2014 Maharashtra had seen 64 per cent voter turnout.

In Haryana, 65 per cent voters exercised their franchise. Exit polls predict landslide victory for incumbent BJP in the state. Total 1169 candidates contested elections for the 90 seats of state assembly.

Shiv Sena leader Ashish Jaiswal said, “Our party will win 10 or 20 seats more than exit polls.”

Apart from assembly elections, bypolls were held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies which are spread across 18 states. The counting of votes in these states will also take place on October 24. The Election Commission of India will declare results.

Maharashtra polls at a glace

Total seats – 288

Voters – 8,98,39,600

Candidates – 3237

Voter turnout – 60.25%

BJP contested – 164 seats

Shiv Sena – 124 seats

Congress – 147 seats

NCP – 121 seats

MNS – 101 seats