Maharashtra, Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde | Image: Twitter/Screengrab

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at Nagpur, “All the necessary legal pursuits will be done in the Supreme Court to include Belgaum, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar cities & 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra under any circumstances,” read the resolution tabled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The Central government should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with Union Home Minister and it should be given the understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas,” the resolution added.

Recently Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also shared a tweet on social media regarding the Maharashtra and Karnataka border dispute stating “A resolution of 865 Marathi speaking villages in Karnataka should be included in Maharashtra”.