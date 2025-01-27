Ambedkar Statue Vandalized on Republic Day in Amritsar, CM Mann Vows Stern Action 2

A shocking act of vandalism unfolded in Amritsar on Republic Day as a man attempted to damage the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall on Heritage Street, which leads to the Golden Temple. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the incident on Monday, promising strict action against the perpetrator.

The police arrested the accused, a resident of Punjab’s Moga district, shortly after the incident. An FIR has been registered, and the Amritsar Police Commissionerate is investigating the matter. A video of the act showing the man climbing the statue with a steel ladder and wielding a hammer has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

CM Bhagwant Mann, in a post on X, labelled the incident as “highly condemnable,” adding, “Whoever is responsible will face severe punishment. No one will be allowed to disrupt the brotherhood and unity of Punjab.” He assured the public that instructions have been issued for a thorough investigation.

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਹੈਰੀਟੇਜ ਸਟ੍ਰੀਟ ਵਿਖੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਭੀਮ ਰਾਓ ਅੰਬੇਡਕਰ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਮੂਰਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਤੋੜਨ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਨਿੰਦਣਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਲਈ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਘਟਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਜਾਮ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਹੋਵੇ, ਉਸਨੂੰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਤੋਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸਜ਼ਾ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਤੋੜਣ ਦੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 27, 2025

The opposition has also expressed outrage, with many leaders hinting at a larger conspiracy. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called for a high-level probe, suggesting a “deep-rooted conspiracy” behind the incident. Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh echoed similar sentiments, demanding strict punishment for the culprit and an investigation to expose any hidden motives.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the act, calling it a “heinous act” that hurt the sentiments of millions. “This shameful incident must be thoroughly probed to uncover the conspiracy. Let’s stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in society,” Badal said in a statement.

The incident, which took place on a day symbolising national pride and unity, has triggered widespread condemnation across the political spectrum, with calls for stringent measures to prevent such divisive acts in the future.