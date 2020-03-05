Amidst Coronavirus fears, the world is moving away from hugs and handshakes. In the current situation, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has urged people and fans to adopt traditional salutation styles like ‘namaste’ and ‘salaam’ to greet everyone in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a message by way of a picture from his workout session on Instagram, Salman has shared this picture. In this picture, Salman is seen sitting on a pull-down machine with his hands folded. He captioned the picture, “Namashkaar … hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago….”

The Sultan movie actor’s health advisory has garnered a whopping 1.2 million ‘likes’ and it has also got 18,000 comments till now.

The Novel Coronavirus spreads through contact with respiratory droplets during coughing and sneezing, doctors say. The dreaded disease has laid thousands dead all across the World. Approximately around 3,288 people have died due to this globally affected epidemic. Reportedly, there have been 29 cases of Coronavirsus in Maharashtra out of which 9 suspected cases are from Mumbai.