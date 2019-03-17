Admitting that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parriker’s health has deteriorated, BJP core committee leader Dayanand Mandrekar on Sunday said the party may appoint a new leader soon to succeed Parrikar.

“Had Manohar Parrikar been fit, there would not have been a need to change the leader but his health is very critical now, deteriorating day after day. Party should take some decision. From centre to Goa, some decision should be taken. I think it will be done,” he told.

Mandrekar also confirmed that BJP MLAs and ministers have been called to the headquarters to discuss a succession plan, and the party’s general secretary of the state has directed all BJP MLAs to remain in Panaji.

Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February last year.

Congress is currently the single-largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. BJP has 13 legislators, including Parrikar, and its government is supported by three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtra Gomantak Party, and three Independents. Two Congress MLAs have resigned after defecting to BJP.

Congress has time and again staked claim to form government in the state citing Parrikar’s ill health.