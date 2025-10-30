Amit Shah Announces ‘Bharat Parv 2025’ to Mark Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that ‘Bharat Parv 2025’ will be celebrated across the country from November 1 to 15 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah said a grand parade would now be held every year on October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to mark Patel’s birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the inaugural parade on Friday at 7:55 a.m.

Highlighting Sardar Patel’s immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building, Shah said, “Along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel formed the backbone of India’s independence movement. His efforts in uniting the nation were unparalleled.”

The Home Minister accused the Congress of attempting to erase Patel’s legacy, claiming that it did not build any significant memorial in his honour. “In contrast, the NDA government built the Statue of Unity, which stands today as an engineering marvel and a tribute to the Iron Man of India,” he added.